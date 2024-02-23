‘Really scary': 7-year-old girl describes being bitten by snake at Deerfield Beach park

A 7-year-old girl is speaking out just days after she was bitten by a snake while playing with friends in a Deerfield Beach park.

Daniella Cabrera was playing hide-and-seek at Quiet Waters Park at night when she had the frightening encounter.

She and a friend were hiding in the dark behind a cabin that backed up to a pond when she bent down and suddenly felt a sharp pain on her wrist.

"I only saw it in the dark," Cabrera said. "I thought it was a worm, that's all I thought but everyone else said it was a snake."

She ran directly to her father, and she was rushed to the hospital.

At the hospital, it was determined she'd been bitten by a venomous water moccasin.

"It was really scary," Cabrera said. "I knew there was worms out and like snakes out but…"

Cabrera was treated but by luck, it happened to be a dry bite, meaning there was no venom.

The 7-year-old said the memory is already in the past.

"I'm happy now," she said.