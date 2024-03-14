Over 287,000 air fryers and ovens recalled for fire and laceration hazards

Best Buy is recalling 187,000 air fryers and ovens sold in the U.S. and 99,000 sold in Canada for fire and laceration hazards.

The recall impacts Chinese-made Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens sold between Nov. 2021 and Nov. 2023, according to a Thursday notice published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The air fryers and ovens cost between $32 and $180 and were sold in stores and online at Best Buy, on eBay.com, and by varying third-party sellers.

The announcement comes after Best Buy received 24 reports of the air fryers overheating, melting, or glass shattering. While no injuries or property damage occurred, some reports say the air fryers caught on fire.

The recalled model numbers include NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2. Although Best Buy says it has contacted all known customers directly, owners can find out if their air fryer or air fryer oven is impacted by checking the underside of the product.

The CPSC is asking anyone with a recalled air fryer or oven to immediately stop using it and to apply for a refund in the form of a check or store credit by visiting https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer. The recall notice asks customers not to return their product to Best Buy stores.