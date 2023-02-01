Record Breaking High Temperatures Could Impact South Florida Wednesday

The new month arrives in South Florida on Wednesday - and with it could come some record breaking high temperatures across the area.

It’ll be a warm and humid midweek forecast. We have lows starting in the low 70s this morning and with some humidity in place it’ll be a muggy day from start to finish. Highs are looking to get into the low 80s, we have 85 for this afternoon’s forecast. This would break the current record of 84 previously hit in 1990.

Tonight, temps fall near 70 and should settle in the low 70s around South Florida.

The hot and dry pattern persists through the end of the week. Lows near 70 and highs in the low to mid-80s. Friday could also feature a record high temp before a cold front starts moving through south Florida late Friday night.

This weekend, the front stalls and this will keep clouds and showers around. It will also cool our temperatures from record highs to normal highs.

Not a drastic front, but enough cooler air that we will notice crisp mornings and warm afternoons to kick off next week.