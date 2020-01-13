Recreational Marijuana Won’t Be on Florida Ballot in 2020: Report

Florida voters likely won't get a chance to vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana in 2020 after the group backing the effort announced Monday that they were ending their bid to get it on the ballot.

Make It Legal said they plan to focus on getting the initiative on the 2022 ballot because of the narrow time frame to submit and verify the more than 700,000 signatures they've gathered, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The group, led by California-based dispensary MedMen, has raised more than $8.6 million for the petition drive, the paper reported. The signed petitions are valid for two years.

Florida voters approved an amendment in 2016 to legalize medical marijuana.