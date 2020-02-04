Reported 5.0 Earthquake Felt Off SW Coast of Puerto Rico

A reported earthquake was felt Tuesday morning off the coast of Puerto Rico – an area reeling from its share of recent activity.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 5.0 magnitude earthquake was felt just under 14 miles south-southeast of Guanica. So far, officials have not released any information on possible damage from the latest system.

The area off the southwest coast of the island has felt a series of earthquakes in recent months, including a deadly 6.4 earthquake that struck on January 7th and killed one person.