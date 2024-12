A reportedly fatal crash had a stretch of Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach closed Monday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Atlantic Boulevard.

All lanes were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash, and heavy backups were reported.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple damaged vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

