Reported Road Rage Shooting in Tamarac Under Investigation

A reported road rage incident in Tamarac led to a shooting that forced the closure of a roadway Wednesday.
The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 8600 block of West Commercial Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
A victim was reportedly shot in a vehicle during a road rage incident.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard, between Pine Island Road and University Drive, were closed while the investigation was underway.
The roadway later reopened around 1 p.m.
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.