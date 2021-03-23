Broward

Reported Shooting Leads to Crash in Lauderhill Intersection

Chopper 6 was over the scene, where at least two vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Officers are an investigating a reported shooting that ended in a crash at a normally busy intersection in Lauderhill.

Reports say the victim was driving when he was shot in the chest and later crashed his vehicle near the 3300 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. Chopper 6 was over the scene, where at least two vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have not released any details about the incident at this time.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Brawl After MMA Fight Caught on Camera, Suspect in Custody After Deadly Supermarket Shooting

Miami-Dade 4 hours ago

Prosecutors Pursue Hate Crime Charges Against South Florida Doctor

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during the morning rush hour as the investigation by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

Browardshootinglauderhill
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us