Reported Shooting Leads to Crash in Lauderhill Intersection

Officers are an investigating a reported shooting that ended in a crash at a normally busy intersection in Lauderhill.

Reports say the victim was driving when he was shot in the chest and later crashed his vehicle near the 3300 block of West Sunrise Boulevard. Chopper 6 was over the scene, where at least two vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have not released any details about the incident at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during the morning rush hour as the investigation by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates