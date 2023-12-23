Residential fire destroys home in Fort Lauderdale

A fire at a home in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood left a home heavily damaged on Saturday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the house burned up around 5:00 A.M. at the 1109 SE 9th Street in the Rio Vista area of Fort Lauderdale.

Firefighters say that when they got there, the fire had already spread to the fence line and damaged a neighbor's vehicle.

Crews were able to bring the challenging fire under control, firefighters said, and luckily, no one was hurt in the fire that caused significant damage to the home, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire.

