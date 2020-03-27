coronavirus

Food Distribution Locations Open in South Florida Amid Pandemic

The event was organized to help families during a time with closed schools and an increasingly growing unemployment population in the area

NBCUniversal, Inc.

South Florida residents in search of much needed food in the growing coronavirus pandemic are getting much-needed goods during events Friday.

Feeding South Florida is giving away items such as protein, fresh produce and shelf-stable items during a drive thru event at Tamiami Park, joined by members of the Florida House from the area. The event runs through 11 a.m. and the items are distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Local

It was one of the many food handout events across the area in both Miami-Dade and Broward in recent days, including one held in Pembroke Park on Friday by Rep. Shevrin Jones at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village.

The free event until 2 p.m.is being held in partnership with Farm Share and the center.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiami-DadeBroward
