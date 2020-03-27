Food Distribution Locations Open in South Florida Amid Pandemic

South Florida residents in search of much needed food in the growing coronavirus pandemic are getting much-needed goods during events Friday.

Feeding South Florida is giving away items such as protein, fresh produce and shelf-stable items during a drive thru event at Tamiami Park, joined by members of the Florida House from the area. The event runs through 11 a.m. and the items are distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The event was organized to help families during a time with closed schools and an increasingly growing unemployment population in the area.

It was one of the many food handout events across the area in both Miami-Dade and Broward in recent days, including one held in Pembroke Park on Friday by Rep. Shevrin Jones at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village.

The free event until 2 p.m.is being held in partnership with Farm Share and the center.