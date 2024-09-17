Residents pack Miami-Dade meeting to have voices heard on trash incinerator proposals

Hundreds of residents and environmentalists packed the Miami-Dade Commission meeting Tuesday where a vote had been expected to take place on the county's plans to build a new trash incinerator.

Nearly 100 people signed up to speak at the meeting and were given a minute to voice their opinions or concerns over the plans.

After hearing from the speakers, commissioners deferred their vote until Nov. 6.

With the chamber at capacity, a group gathered outside to protest.

Many came from Miramar, along with Mayor Wayne Messam, to voice their opposition to the plans, which include two possible sites near the Broward County Line.

Two other proposals include a site in Medley and the current site in Doral, where the previous incinerator plant burned down about a year and a half ago.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has recommended a site at the Old Opa-locka Airport West, which at less than two miles in the closest to Miramar residents.

"We want to include alternatives, we want to include other methods to divert the waste stream, more composting, more carbon capture, a whole range of modern approaches, we need a larger campus," Levine Cava said at a town hall Monday night.

Levine Cava cited costs and project timelines as her reasoning behind her recommendation, but the protesters outside promised to fight that plan.

"I have a 12-year-old who is in middle school, Glades Middle is very close to the border with Miami-Dade County. So my child will be impacted with this incinerator because the fumes will be contaminated," Miramar resident Fabio Narango said.

"We're residents from Miramar, we’ve been living there for 25 years. So, I don’t think we should have this incinerator close to our houses and that will affect our air quality, water quality and all the animals that’s near us," said a woman named Veronica.