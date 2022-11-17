Reward Increased for Information After Racist, Antisemitic Graffiti Spray Painted in Weston

Police have increased the reward for information to find the people responsible for several incidents in October of racist and antisemitic graffiti spray painted in a Weston neighborhood.

The $15,000 reward is for the incidents that were reported on October 5 and October 30.

The first incident comes after graffiti was found on a sidewalk in the same neighborhood during the Yom Kippur holiday on October 5.

Weston Mayor Margaret Brown said the graffiti was found near Hunter's Pointe during the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"No person, no matter their religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background, should ever wake up to see their community desecrated," Brown said in a statement on social media. "Antisemitism in any form is not welcome here."

The second incident on October 30 included both racist and antisemitic graffiti in the Weston Hills neighborhood, where a swastika was spray painted on a speed limit sign as well as a sign into the neighborhood and an electrical box.

"It’s horrific. People should know better in this day and age," one resident said.

"This hatred must be called out forcefully. It is incumbent on all of Florida’s leaders to unequivocally condemn this dangerous rhetoric," U.S. Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz said in a statement released Sunday. "Only when we unite to vocally condemn the perpetrators of these hateful acts, can all Americans truly love, learn and worship freely and without fear.”

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.