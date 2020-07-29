Reward Increased to $55k For Info on Girl's Homicide in Brownsville

The reward for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter who killed a 7-year-old girl in Brownsville over the weekend has increased to $55,000.

The reward was raised after contributions by several city and county leaders, including Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Alana Washington died Monday after being struck by a bullet in a drive-by shooting late Saturday near the area of Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue.

Three other people, including a 1-year-old boy, were also shot and are in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting can is encouraged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS). Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for the reward.

