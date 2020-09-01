Reward Offered After Man Steals Mail at Miami Beach Apartment Complex

A reward is being offered for the capture of the man caught on camera stealing mail from boxes at a Miami Beach apartment complex.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released video of the incident from August 17th at the building located at the 1600 block on Linton Court. The man is seen on camera with at least two boxes believed to be taken out of one mailbox at the building.

In the video, the man is seen wearing a FedEx shirt but it is unknown if he works for that delivery company.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the man’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. All information will remain confidential.