Road closures, traffic delays planned for Beyoncé concert at Hard Rock Stadium

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is descending upon Miami this weekend, and officials are cautioning drivers to be aware of road closures around Hard Rock Stadium.

The following road closures will begin at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and will reopen as soon as traffic allows:

Turnpike exit 2x northbound closure

Turnpike exit 2x southbound closure

NW 199th Street/27th Avenue full closure

Golden Glades closure

NW 14th Court.199th Street closure