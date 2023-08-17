Hard Rock Stadium

Road closures, traffic delays planned for Beyoncé concert at Hard Rock Stadium

The road closures will begin at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and will reopen as soon as traffic allows

By NBC6

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is descending upon Miami this weekend, and officials are cautioning drivers to be aware of road closures around Hard Rock Stadium.

The following road closures will begin at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and will reopen as soon as traffic allows:

  • Turnpike exit 2x northbound closure
  • Turnpike exit 2x southbound closure
  • NW 199th Street/27th Avenue full closure
  • Golden Glades closure
  • NW 14th Court.199th Street closure

