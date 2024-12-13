Rolling Loud returns to Hard Rock Stadium for its 10th anniversary. What to know

The Miami edition of Rolling Loud is back at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend, celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The hip-hop music festival will take place Dec. 13-15.
It originated in South Florida in 2015, but it's grown to include New York, Portugal, California, Thailand and more.
Where is Rolling Loud 2024?
Hard Rock Stadium
347 Don Shula Dr
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
The 2024 lineup
Headliners this year include Future, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.
Other artists include Lil Yachty, Bryson Tiller, Rick Ross, Trippie Redd, Tyga and much more.
Tickets
You can purchase 3-day and single-day passes on RollingLoud.com, or with official ticketing partner Front Gate at https://rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com/.
Organizers emphasized they are not able to confirm ticket purchases from third-party vendors.
What time does Rolling Loud start?
Friday, December 13: 3 p.m. - Midnight
Saturday, December 14: 1 p.m. - Midnight
Sunday, December 15: 1 p.m. - Midnight
What are the set times?
The festival's set times are available in its exclusive app. Download here.