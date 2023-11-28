Coconut Creek

Roof partially collapses during construction at technical college in Coconut Creek

A roof partially collapsed during construction work at a technical college in Coconut Creek Tuesday morning.

The collapse happened at Atlantic Technical College at 4700 Coconut Creek Parkway.

Footage showed a portion of a walkway roof collapsed as crews worked nearby.

Broward School Board officials said debris was put on the walkway and that caused it to fall through.

No one was injured.

