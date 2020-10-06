Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises Until Nov. 30 Amid COVID Concerns

Royal Caribbean International announced it would suspend all cruises until the end of November following concerns over the health and well-being of guests and crew members.

The cruise line said it consulted with the Cruise Lines International Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before making the decision. Royal Caribbean says it intends to resume operations on Dec. 1.

"Royal Caribbean International is closely monitoring developments regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and we are being proactive when it comes to safeguarding the health and well-being of our guests, crew, and the communities where we sail," the company said in a statement.

Last week, the CDC extended its no-sail order for cruise ships until Oct. 31. The order was originally set to expire at the end of September.

In extending the no-sail order, the CDC said that from March 1 through Sept. 29, data shows at least 3,689 COVID-19 or "COVID-like illness cases" on cruise ships in U.S. waters, and 41 reported deaths.

"We recognize these numbers are likely incomplete and an underestimate," the CDC said in a statement.