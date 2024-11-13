Royal Caribbean won't cancel Haiti stops as FAA bans US flights

Royal Caribbean says it will not cancel stops in Haiti as the Federal Aviation Administration banned flights to the country for 30 days after gangs shot several planes on Monday.

The cruise line offers voyages to its private destination Labadee, located on Haiti's northern coast.

“The safety and security of our guests, crew, and communities we visit are our top priority. Our Global Security and Intelligence Team continuously monitor the situation in Haiti. Currently, there are no changes to our planned itineraries," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told NBC6.

The United Nations also said Tuesday that it temporarily suspended flights to the capital, limiting humanitarian aid coming into the country.

Bullets hit a Spirit plane when it was about to land Monday in the country’s capital, injuring a flight attendant and forcing the airport to shut down. JetBlue and American Airlines said that their planes had also been shot while leaving the airport.

The shootings were part of a wave of violence that erupted in Haiti as the country swore in its new prime minister after a politically tumultuous process.