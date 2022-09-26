Sandbag Distribution Available Across South Florida in Preparation for Possible Flooding

As South Florida braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, several sites will be distributing sandbags for residents preparing for the projected heavy rainfall.

Forecasters said Ian will likely become a major hurricane by the time it reaches western Cuba. Ian is forecast to reach its peak intensity as a Category 4 hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico before expected landfall in Florida.

If you are in need of sandbags for your home, here is a list of available distribution sites across South Florida.

North Miami Beach

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The City of North Miami Beach Division of Emergency Management will be distributing sandbags on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Tuesday September 27, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To pick up sandbags report to the City of North Miami Beach Fleet Maintenance Building at 1965 NE 151 Street.

North Miami Beach residents must show a valid ID upon arrival to collect up to 4 sandbags per household.

Miami Gardens

Monday, September 26, 2022 from 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday September 27, 2022 from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. residents should pickup sandbags at the north end of the Archdiocese property located at 18330 NW 12th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Sandbags at this location are for Miami Gardens residents only. ID is required for pickup.

This location limits residents to seven sandbags per household, while supplies last.

Pembroke Pines

With the prediction of possible heavy rains from Hurricane Ian, sandbags will be distributed Monday, September 26, 2022 from 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday September 27, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Pembroke Pines Health Park at 1001 Poinciana Drive

William B. Armstrong/Spring Valley Park at 1700 NW 160th Avenue

Proof of Pembroke Pines residency is required and residents will be limited to five bags per household.

Residents are required to fill their own bags, but the city will supply sand, bags, and shovels.

Assistance will be provided to the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Sandbag pickup locations will be updated as more information becomes available. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.