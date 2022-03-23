SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Reopen After Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian

Police investigated an early morning crash that killed a pedestrian along the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash took place near the exit to Hollywood Boulevard just after 3 a.m.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Drivers were advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning as the southbound lanes remained closed due to an investigation, reopening just before 6 a.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.