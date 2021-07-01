Scattered Showers, Storms Thursday Across South Florida Before Drier Weekend

With most of South Florida still drying out from massive rainfall over the start of the work week, the area could see some slight relief in the coming days.

The area is expecting scattered showers and storms again Thursday with easily half of us getting in on the action. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pattern begins to break as we head into Friday and the weekend. The mornings will be calmer with the best chance for rain coming the second half of the day. Rain chances will drift lower, topping out around 30-40% this weekend.

Temperatures will move up too as winds switch to the southwest. In fact, we could see low to mid-90s by Saturday and Sunday.

Adam Berg has the latest on the storm which still has South Florida in the cone of concern.

Next week is a tricky forecast as Elsa could spread rain and wind across South Florida. Models are not in agreement, so the track a few days from now is still in question.