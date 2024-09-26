Most schools in South Florida close ahead of Hurricane Helene

Several school districts in South Florida were closed Thursday ahead of Hurricane Helene, which was expected to make landfall along Florida's northwestern coast as a major hurricane.

Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties have cancelled classed and closed their facilities.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will remain open Thursday.

All of South Florida remains under a tropical storm warning. In the Florida Keys, the threat of multiple feet of storm surge is the greatest concern.

For live updates on Hurricane Helene, go here.