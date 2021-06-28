Search Dog Oreo Helps Miami Building Collapse Crew

A dog named Oreo is assisting with the search for survivors and victims of the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Rescue workers were digging feverishly for a fifth day Monday and stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first day the structure fell.

Firefighters and search experts employing radar and sonar devices are taking part in the search.

The death toll rose by just four people Sunday, to a total of nine confirmed dead.

But more than 150 people are still missing in Surfside.

Oreo's handler, Moises Soffer, is with an organization called Cadena International.

He's from Mexico and says Oreo is a relatively small dog, which gives her an advantage when searching through the collapsed building.