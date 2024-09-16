Search for man seen stealing SUV while owner pumped tires in North Lauderdale

The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a vehicle while the owner was pumping air into his tires.

Detectives released the video of the carjacking that took place on Saturday, August 31 in the area of 8000 Hampton Boulevard.

Investigators said the owner of a 2020 black Chevy Equinox was pumping air into his right rear passenger tire when a man approached him and asked if he was pumping his tire, to which the owner replied 'yes.'

While the owner had just finished putting air into his tires, he heard the driver's door open and close, according to BSO. Video shows the same man he was speaking with, get into the car and drive off, leaving the owner behind.

Detectives are asking the public for help in tracking down the carjacker, who was seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with red letters and black shorts.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact BSO North Lauderdale Detective Lisa Sokol at 954-720-2261 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online.