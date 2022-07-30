Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Hallandale Beach

The family of 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez went door to door around Hallandale Beach handing out flyers with their daughter's picture hoping to find her since she went missing 10 months ago.

Her family has not seen her since her aunt dropped her off at Renaissance Middle school in Miramar in September of 2021.

Her father, Enrique Gonzalez says he is tired of waiting for answers from the police, so he decided to take action.

“I sat there waiting for answers, waiting for phone calls from the police department. I said enough is enough," he said.

Victoria's family say they are desperate to find her and need the community's help.

Enrique's friends and family all over the country are stepping up to help find Victoria.

"She is so close to me, we do everything. We go to the park together, to the movies together, she is funny, she is loving, a sense of humor out of this world," he said. "Her laugh will make other people laugh."

Enrique says he cannot wait until the day Victoria walks through the front door again.

“I already have plans, like the day she shows up. It’s not going to be that I’m upset, or mad, or where were you. It's going to be a celebration, I’m going to be crying tears of joy," he said.

Victoria's family is hopeful that someone knows something about this case.

If you know anything that can help this family call the Miramar police.