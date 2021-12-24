Search is on For Missing Homestead Girl

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a missing teen girl from Homestead.

Ada Portilla, 13, has been missing since Dec. 17 where she was last seen in the area of the 18000 block of Southwest 352nd Street in Homestead.

Portilla is about 5'3" and weighs about 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green and beige "Star Wars" jumpsuit.

According to FLDE, Portilla may be traveling in a black Mitsubishi.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this Portilla, please contact FDLE or the Miami Police Department at 305-715-3300 or 911.