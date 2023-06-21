SeaWorld Orlando trainer breaks wrist after orca closes mouth on arm

A trainer at SeaWorld Orlando was taken to the hospital last year after an orca closed its mouth on the their arm, documents showed.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident happened in June 2022, when the trainer was cleaning debris from the orca's mouth inside of a bath pool.

The orca "gently and briefly closed its mouth on a trainer’s arm while the trainer was working to clean its mouth," a company spokesperson said according to documents from OSHA.

The trainer, who was not identified, was treated but did suffer a fractured wrist and was later taken to the hospital for treatment. They later recovered and OSHA found no negligence or violations during its investigation.

“We have extensive training and procedures in place that focus on maximizing safety for our animals and employees, including interactions between trainers and the animals in our care,” a SeaWorld spokesperson said.

In 2010, the orca Tilikum pulled trainer Dawn Brancheau into the water, killing her after a show at the theme park. In the wake of Brancheau's death, SeaWorld removed trainers from the water and implemented new safety procedures.