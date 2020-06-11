Florida

SeaWorld Parks Reopen in Florida With Masks, Temperature Checks

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are opening their gates with new restrictions

By Associated Press

Two more Florida theme parks were opening Thursday after being closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are opening their gates with new restrictions.

Reservations are now required to enter the parks in order to limit capacity for social distancing. But SeaWorld Orlando will be closed on future Tuesdays and Thursdays and Busch Gardens will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the foreseeable future.

Visitors age 2 and up will be required to wear face masks and everyone will have a temperature screening at the parks' entrances.

The openings of the parks owned by SeaWorld Entertainment come as Florida's theme parks industry is coming back to life. Universal Orlando Resort reopened last week after being closed since March, and Walt Disney World theme parks will be welcoming back visitors next month.

