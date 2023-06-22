Second annual Surfside Remembrance Event to take place on Saturday

The annual Surfside Remembrance Event will take place on Saturday, two years after the Champlain Tower collapsed.
The public ceremony be hosted on the lawn across from where the condominium partially collapsed, in Veterans Park at 8750 Collins Avenue.
A temporary display containing items from the Wall of Hope memorial will go up on the tennis courts behind the lawn. The display will go up at 9 a.m., weather permitting, but the event will begin at 10 a.m.
A torch lighting ceremony will also occur at 1:22 a.m., at the same time that the building collapsed two years prior.
The collapse left 98 people dead on June 24, 2021.
The cause is still under investigation, but an assessment of the building revealed that poor construction and corrosion were concerning factors three years prior to the collapse.