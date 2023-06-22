Second annual Surfside Remembrance Event to take place on Saturday

The annual Surfside Remembrance Event will take place on Saturday, two years after the Champlain Tower collapsed.

The public ceremony be hosted on the lawn across from where the condominium partially collapsed, in Veterans Park at 8750 Collins Avenue.

A temporary display containing items from the Wall of Hope memorial will go up on the tennis courts behind the lawn. The display will go up at 9 a.m., weather permitting, but the event will begin at 10 a.m.

A rescuer visits the 'Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial' near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, on July 2, 2021. - Two more victims were found in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Florida, including the body of a seven-year-old girl, bringing the death toll from last week's tragedy to 20, with 128 people still unaccounted for, officials said on July 2, 2021. (Photo by Giorgio Viera / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

A torch lighting ceremony will also occur at 1:22 a.m., at the same time that the building collapsed two years prior.

The collapse left 98 people dead on June 24, 2021.

The cause is still under investigation, but an assessment of the building revealed that poor construction and corrosion were concerning factors three years prior to the collapse.