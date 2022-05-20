Second Round of Emergency Rental Assistance Begins in Broward

Renters in Broward County in need of assistance with paying past due or unpaid rent due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have another chance to get help.

Broward County has received an additional $22 million in funding for its emergency rental assistance program, opening the program for a second round of funding.

Several changes have been made to make the program easier and more expansive, including:

Expanding the program to cover three months of rent increases, with a notice of a rent increase.

Providing eligible households with up to 18 months of rent and utility assistance (measured from March 13, 2020), if qualifying criteria are met.

Financial hardship can be experienced "during" the pandemic instead of "due to" the pandemic.

Applicant income can now be verified by self-attestation.

Payments can be made to the tenant, if the landlord or property manager does not wish to participate in the application process.

For a complete list of eligibility requirements and to apply, click on this link.