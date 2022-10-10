See How You Can Register to Vote in Florida Before Tuesday's Deadline

If you are still looking to vote in the upcoming November general election, the deadline to register is fast approaching.

Non-registered voters have until Oct. 11, 2022, to register in order to participate.

As you prepare to head to the polls, here are some key dates and information you need to know to participate in the upcoming election.

How Can I Register to Vote or Check My Registration Status?

Florida voters must submit an application online or to prefill and print a voter registration application form to sign and mail or deliver to your supervisor of elections. To download voter registration application form in English click here, for Spanish, click here.

You MUST still mail the form to your county election office and it must be postmarked by the Tuesday deadline.

You can also register to vote through your county registrar.

If you are unsure of your current voter status, you can check your voter registration status by clicking here. If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online as well.

What are Florida's Voting Requirements?

Voter must be a U.S Citizen.

Must be at least 18 years old on election day

Must be a resident of the county you register

Be a citizen of the United States of America

Be a legal resident of Florida

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored.

What Form of Identification Should I Bring to the Polls?

When you go vote, whether at an early voting site or on Election Day, you must have a current and valid ID that has your name, photo and signature. Acceptable ID includes:

Florida Driver's License

Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States Passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Public assistance ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Florida concealed-weapon license

Veteran Health ID Cards from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Government-issued employee ID

Your ID will only be used to confirm your identity and to make sure the signature matches what's in the voter system. Your ID will not be used to compare the information to your voter ID number or address.



If you do not have valid ID, or if you're not in our system, do not leave. Ask an election worker to call the Elections office to see if you can vote using a provisional ballot.

What are Key Dates to Remember?