See where 4 Florida cities rank among the pet-friendliest to find an apartment in the U.S., according to a study

A study conducted by Roommates.com found that four Florida cities were among the pet-friendliest in the U.S. The researchers analyzed which cities have the highest percentages of people willing to live with a roommate that has a pet.

St. Petersburg - #3

St. Petersburg came out on top, with 52% of people willing to share a living space with a pet owner.

The city also has plenty of dog parks, including Love My Dog Resort & Waterpark, where you can take your pooch for a staycation. The resort offers boarding, doggy daycare, and a waterpark just for dogs.

At Ferg's Dog Park & Grill, you can grab a bite for you and your dog too. They offer a menu just for dogs, with treats like sweet potatoes chips and beer grain hushpuppie cookies.

St. Pete also has several nature reserves for those looking to go on hikes alongside their pet.

Jacksonville - #4

Jacksonville, coming in at #4 with 51% of people happy to share their home with a pet, has plenty of natural parks, making for several serene and woodsy locations to take your pet.

At Julington Creek Animal Walk, your dogs can run around in a nine-acre off-leash dog park.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park offers hundreds of acres of land for you and your pet to roam, as well as a pet-friendly campground. Its lakeside location also offers a place for your pet (and you) to go for a swim.

Fort Lauderdale - #14

Fort Lauderdale is located on the southeast coast of Florida, so there are many coastal locations for your pet to take a dip.

SUP PUP Paddleboard Tour offers pet-friendly paddle boarding across the Las Olas Canals, giving a new meaning to the term "doggy paddling."

You can also reserve an electric boat tour with your pet on the New River through Intimate Waterway Tours.

The city boasts 42% of people willing to live with a pet.

Tampa - #18

Tampa offers lots of pet-friendly attractions on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

For example, your dog can go for a swim at the Dog Beach at Davis Islands.

You can also take your pet to Pups Pub, which features an indoor and an outdoor off-leash dog park, as well as a full liquor bar (for the humans).

38% of people in Tampa are willing to host a pet.

Other cities on the list

Florida frequented the list more than any other state, with four cities ranking in the top 20.