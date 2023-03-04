See Where Florida Ranks Among The Cheapest and Most Expensive U.S. Airports to Fly Out of

With spring and summer fast approaching, you might already be planning your next trip. If you're looking to cut costs, choosing the right airport to fly out of might make a bigger difference than you'd think.

CivMetrics, a nonprofit journalism organization, collected the average cost of flights in and out of the 100 busiest U.S. airports based on 2022 Q3 data from the Bureau of Transportation Services.

Among the busiest airports, one Florida city was ranked in the list of most expensive, while four Florida cities were among the cheapest to fly out of.

The most expensive airports in the U.S.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) Pensacola International Airport (PNS) Portland International Airport (PDX)

Ted Stevens Anchorage International in Alaska was ranked the most expensive airport to fly out of, with an average flight price of $540.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, ANC was one of the busiest airports in the country amid a rush to ship supplies like masks and other medical equipment which led to an increase in cargo operations, according to Anchorage Daily News.

The airport is also located in a geographical position that is an excellent refueling spot for planes making long-haul flights to Asia.

The ninth most expensive airport on the list is one of Florida's very own. Pensacola International Airport has an average flight price of $445.

On the other end of the spectrum, four Florida airports were ranked among the cheapest to fly out of.

The cheapest airports in the U.S.

St. Pete Clearwater International Airport (PIE) Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA) Kahului Airport (OGG) Orlando International Airport (MCO) Bob Hope Airport (BUR) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Metro Oakland International Airport (OAK)

St. Pete Clearwater International, where flight costs average around $147, is the cheapest U.S. airport to travel out of, according to the report. The airport serves the Tampa Bay area and is a destination for low-cost carriers like Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant Air.

Another Florida airport, Orlando Sanford International, took second place. There, the average cost of a flight is also $147, and the airport is also a base for Allegiant Air.

Also in the top 10 cheapest airports are Orlando International Airport, which ranked seventh, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which ranked ninth.