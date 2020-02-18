Senator Rick Scott Addresses Coronavirus Concerns in Miami Visit

During a tour of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection International Mail Facility in Miami Tuesday, Florida Senator Rick Scott took some time to speak about counterfeit goods from China and the ongoing threat of Coronavirus.

The facility screens all items that are internationally shipped to the Southeastern United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 3 million items are seized daily across the U.S.

During the tour, Scott called on the World Health Organization to take a greater role on addressing Coronavirus.

The call to action comes despite President Trump's new proposed budget cuts to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services.

When asked whether the Senator supports the proposed cuts, Scott said he was "not aware" of the number.

It's estimated the President's proposed cuts would slash half of U.S. funding to the World Health Organization.