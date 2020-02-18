coronavirus

Senator Rick Scott Addresses Coronavirus Concerns in Miami Visit

During a tour of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection International Mail Facility in Miami Tuesday, Florida Senator Rick Scott took some time to speak about counterfeit goods from China and the ongoing threat of Coronavirus.

The facility screens all items that are internationally shipped to the Southeastern United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 3 million items are seized daily across the U.S.

During the tour, Scott called on the World Health Organization to take a greater role on addressing Coronavirus.

Local

Miami-Dade 2 mins ago

Rapper Gorilla Zoe Arrested for Alleged Attempt to Carry Loaded Gun on Plane in Miami

Broward County 3 hours ago

1 Dead After Brightline Train Collides With Car in Pompano Beach

The call to action comes despite President Trump's new proposed budget cuts to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services.

When asked whether the Senator supports the proposed cuts, Scott said he was "not aware" of the number.

It's estimated the President's proposed cuts would slash half of U.S. funding to the World Health Organization.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRick ScottCenters for Disease Control and PreventionWorld Health Organization
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us