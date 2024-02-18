Miami-Dade

Several cars perform a street takeover in Downtown Miami

Cellphone video shows a large crowd gathered as several cars perform donuts in the street.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Dade Police confirmed there was a street takeover on Biscayne Boulevard and 300 S Miami Avenue on early Sunday morning.

According to a statement by MDPD, there were no arrests as all cars had cleared the area before officers had arrived.

There were also no reports of any injuries during the incident.

Miami Dade Police sent out the following statement:

“We would like to remind those who drives any vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property will be held accountable. Not only is this behavior dangerous and illegal, but it poses a great threat to the general community and these actions will not be tolerated.”

