Sex Client Set Up for Armed Robbery, Attempted Murder in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A man who solicited a woman for prostitution ended up being shot seven times while running pantless from an armed robber in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Lashaver Laquita Willis and Anthony Sherrod Alexander, both 33, are facing 18 charges between them including attempted murder and armed robbery, court records show.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, Willis flagged down the victim’s 2022 Toyota Camry in the 1400 block of Northwest Sixth Street about 3:30 a.m. April 21. He was a regular customer in recent months, according to his cellphone records, and he offered her $30 to perform a sex act.

She told him to drive to the 1300 block of Northwest Seventh Street and she followed on a bicycle. Willis got into his car and started the sex act but that’s when he noticed a gunman approaching in the rearview mirror, police said.

The man tried to start the Toyota to drive away, but the gunman opened the driver’s door and pointed the gun at the man’s face. “Give him what he wants [or] he will shoot you,” said Willis before she grabbied the man’s hand to prevent him from starting the car, the report stated.

The gunman -- who Willis later identified as Alexander -- ordered the man to take off all his clothes and hand over his wallet, Apple watch, cellphone and car keys, investigators said.

The man complied and got out of the car naked from the waist down but held on to his keys. At his first opportunity, he ran off and banged on the front door of a home seeking help. Alexander chased him and opened fire hitting the man seven times in his legs, police said.

He told detectives he believed Willis set him up to be robbed by Alexander.

They got away with about $400 worth of cash and property, but Alexander was jailed May 13 and Willis joined him May 21, records show.

During police questioning, Willis gave contradictory versions of what occurred but detectives said they recovered surveillance videos from the area that showed what really happened.

At her most recent court hearing Friday morning, she had her charge changed from felony attempted murder to second-degree attempted murder.

Both Willis and Alexander are being held in the Broward County Jail without bond.