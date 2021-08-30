Shelter Animals Rescued From Path of Hurricane Ida Transported to South Florida

Dozens of shelter animals from Gulf Coast states impacted by Hurricane Ida were brought to South Florida this weekend to keep them safe.

Approximately 40 shelter dogs and cats arrived late Saturday night at the Humane Society of Broward County after being transported from locations in the area where the storm made landfall Sunday.

The Humane Society of Broward County partnered with Greater Good Charities’ Good Flights Program to transport the animals that have been waiting in rural shelters there to be adopted.

The animals were given an opportunity to rest upon arrival and hope to be available for adoption in the coming days.

Adoptions are currently by appointment only and you can click here for a pre-adoption application and for more information.