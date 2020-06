Deputies in Palm Beach County are searching for a Broward County firefighter who disappeared Friday.

James Vonminden was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on June 19 in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run in Jupiter Farms, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said Vonminden was disoriented and could be in trouble.

Have you seen James Vanminden? He is #missing and could be in trouble. He was last seen at 5:30 pm on Friday, June 19, disoriented, in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run, #Jupiter Farms and has not been seen or heard from since. RT to help find him. pic.twitter.com/0gJtVtuy1H — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 20, 2020

Anyone with information about Vonminden's whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.