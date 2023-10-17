Shirley Gibson, first mayor of Miami Gardens, dies at 79

Shirley Gibson, the first mayor of Miami Gardens, has died at 79.

Her daughter confirmed her death to the Miami Herald on Monday.

Gibson, a former Miami-Dade Police officer turned politician, helped to incorporate Miami Gardens.

She served as mayor of the city from 2003 to 2012 and is responsible for bringing new development to the city, including the creation of the popular Jazz in the Gardens music festival.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava honored Gibson in a post on X.

"Miami-Dade has lost a brilliant leader and for so many of us, a wise and dear friend," Levine Cava said. "Shirley was a role model and a maverick. She helped to create the @CityofMiaGarden to lift up her community’s voices, dedicating her life to service. We have lost a bright light."