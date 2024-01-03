Shocking video shows multiple suspects involved in shootout on Wynwood street

Shocking video shows the moment gunshots rang out in Wynwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. in the area of 250 Northwest 24th Street.

Video from Only in Dade captured the moment someone opened fire while standing behind a parked car.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The video also shows two people in hoodies hiding behind a parked car as more gunshots are heard. Later in the video, shouting is heard before people get into a car and drive off.

According to Miami Police officials, officers received a ShotSpotter alert and a short time later, a caller reported that they heard gunshots and that their vehicle had been struck.

When officers arrived at the scene they did not find anyone shot or any potential suspects.

Officers did however find the victim whose car had been struck, bullet casings in the area and surveillance video of the incident.

Authorities have not released any information about potential suspects or what events led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.