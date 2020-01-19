Shots Fired at Party in Miami-Dade Leaves One Dead

A shooting incident at a party late Saturday night left one person dead and may be related to two other gunshot victims who admitted themselves to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Miami-Dade police responded to reports of shots fired at a party taking place in the 18900 block of Southwest 106th Avenue.

Upon arrival, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took one victim to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In addition to the death, detectives said that two people had admitted themselves to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Detectives believe the victims' wounds resulted from the shooting incident.

Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau detectives are currently investigating the case. No further details were immediately released.