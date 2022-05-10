Slight Temps Drop Tuesday in South Florida Before Rising Again by Week's End

South Florida will see another day of a slight break from high temperatures Tuesday before seeing an increase in both temps and rain chances by the week's end.

We are locked into a pleasant pattern over the next two days. Low humidity, a nice breeze and slightly cooler than normal numbers will be the theme. Highs Tuesday will top out in the mid-80s with lows potentially dipping below 70 Tuesday morning.

Rain chances will remain very low too. The only issue will be rip currents at our area beaches.

Temperatures and humidity will build slowly starting on Wednesday and this trend will continue right into the weekend.

In fact, highs may flirt with 90 degrees all over again. Rain chances Wednesday through Sunday will be in the 30-40% range.