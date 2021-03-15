Small Plane Crashes Near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines

Authorities responded after a small plane crashed near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Monday afternoon.

Pembroke Pines Police said the crash happened in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and Southwest 13th Street.

Footage showed the wreckage of the plane up against an airport fence as firefighters sprayed it down across the street from a residential neighborhood. Rescue workers were also seen helping someone who was in a nearby vehicle that was damaged onto a stretcher and into the back of an ambulance.

Police were asking drivers to stay clear of the area.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are responding to the area of SW 72nd Avenue & SW 13th Street regarding a plane crash.



Please remain clear of the area; southbound & northbound lanes of SW 72 Avenue between SW 11th Street & Pembroke Road are being affected. pic.twitter.com/f5Iid94xC8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 15, 2021

No other details were immediately known.

