Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Roadway in Western Broward

A small plane made an emergency landing on a roadway in western Broward County Tuesday.

The plane landed in the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 just south of Pembroke Road after the pilot reported having engine trouble, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.

Traffic Advisory: Officers are assisting with a plane that landed in the southbound lanes of US-27, just south of Pembroke Road. The pilot has no reported injuries & landed due to engine trouble.



Southbound traffic is being temporarily delayed until the roadway can be cleared. pic.twitter.com/Rjk2VzRLuM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 28, 2023

Pembroke Pines Police said although they responded, the landing actually happened in Miramar.

No injuries were reported and no other information was immediately known.

