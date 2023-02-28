Broward County

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Roadway in Western Broward

The plane landed in the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 just south of Pembroke Road after the pilot reported having engine trouble, Pembroke Pines Police officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane made an emergency landing on a roadway in western Broward County Tuesday.

The plane landed in the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 just south of Pembroke Road after the pilot reported having engine trouble, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said although they responded, the landing actually happened in Miramar.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No injuries were reported and no other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountySouth FloridaMiramarPembroke Pines
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us