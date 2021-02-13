Broward

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Sawgrass Expressway

No word was released on any injuries or what caused the emergency

A portion of the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County was closed Saturday afternoon after a small plane made an emergency landing.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the single engine plane made the landing in the southbound lanes near Sample Road around noon.

No word was released on any injuries or what caused the emergency.

All southbound lanes were closed with traffic being diverted off at the Sample Road exit before reopening around 12:30 p.m.

