Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Tamiami Trail

A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday on Tamiami Trail, officials said.

The Miccosukee Police Department assisted the pilot and passenger who made the emergency landing on the trail.

There were no injuries or property damage. It's still unclear why the plane had to land.

Officials said the roadway remains open.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.