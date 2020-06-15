coronavirus

Some Broward Movie Theaters, Bowling Alleys Allowed to Reopen Monday

The businesses are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, but only if they've submitted an approved reopening plan

Certain indoor movie theaters, bowling alleys, arcades and concert houses were being allowed to reopen in Broward County Monday, months after they closed their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The businesses are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, but only if they've submitted an approved reopening plan to county administrator Bertha Henry.

The plans must outline the rigorous safety and sanitation guidelines the businesses will be following.

Businesses with approved reopening plans are receiving a certificate to display for customers showing it has been reviewed and approved by Broward County.

The county is also posting a searchable database of businesses with county-approved reopening plans.

