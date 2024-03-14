Son desperate to get family out of Haiti and to South Florida

Following weeks of rest in Haiti, the United States is trying to help Americans trapped in the country to get out.

In Florida, Division of Emergency Management officials have launched a portal to begin that assistance.

Germaine Byrd is desperate for help. His mother, who was deported from Miami in 2007 over immigration issues, and younger brother are in Haiti surrounded by gangs and violence.

“I’m way over here and there’s not really much I can do,” Byrd said. “When I talk to her, I can hear the frustration in her voice.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He wants to get them back to South Florida, but the border and airports are shut down.

“It really hurts because it's above me, it's nothing I can really do,” Byrd said.

His mom Cherere Belhumeur told NBC6 in a previous interview that gangs have run them out of their home and they can't go back.

“We don't have no clothes, we don't have nothing, and gang members told us if we go back to our home, they will kill us,” Belhumeur said.

Cherere Belhumeur and her son are desperately trying to escape Port-au-Prince and meet up with family in Miami, but the border and the airports are shut down. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's sending law enforcement to the Florida Keys to prepare for a potential rush of Haitians.

The political director of the Family Action Network Movement, an organization based in Little Haiti that primarily serves the Haitian American community, says the governor's response prioritizes militarization over humanitarian aid.

“People are leaving for a reason, and they should be welcomed, allowed to apply for political asylum and to rejoin their loved ones and community members in our South Florida community,” Paul Namphy said.

Byrd has three children whom his mother has never met. He's hopeful that one day she will.

“She just has that hope and dream to one day be here to be able to be a grandma, and I got faith with her,” Byrd said.

The crisis in Haiti is also affecting cruises. Royal Caribbean has suspended its Labadee visits through March 22.

“The safety and security of our guests, crew, and communities we visit are our top priority. Our Global Security and Intel Team is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Haiti, and in an abundance of caution, we are temporarily making adjustments to sailings visiting Labadee," the cruise line said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor and reassess calls as needed, and will communicate updates with guests directly.”