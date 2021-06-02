Son of Former State Senator Shot, Killed in NW Miami-Dade

A former Florida state senator is mourning the death of her son, who was shot and killed Tuesday in northwest Miami-Dade.

Daphne Campbell's son, 23-year-old Jason Campbell, was gunned down inside of an apartment near Northwest 165th Street.

"Oh God I loss my baby son in sensible way with gun violence while he was sleeping, the killer do not have no heart and killed my son, my handsome son and left three kids fatherless," Daphne Campbell wrote in a Facebook post. She found out about the shooting while she was out of town.

The former state senator said her son was shot and killed while he was asleep in bed. The ex-boyfriend of the woman Jason was dating broke into the northwest Miami-Dade apartment where he was sleeping and shot him while he was in bed.

“I feel like I’m devastated. That’s my baby son. Oh, God,” Campbell said. “Nobody wants to bury a kid. Kids are supposed to bury parents. Not parents bury kids.”

Police have not released any information about the shooter or if any arrests have been made in connection with the murder.

State senator Shevrin Jones called for the legislation to address gun violence immediately.

I just spoke w/ Sen Daphne Campbell, offering my condolences over the killing of her son, who was shot. No mother should have to go through the pain of losing a child to gun violence.



We must do something to address this. We can’t wait for the next legislative session. — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) June 2, 2021

State senator Jason Pizzo also expressed his condolences.